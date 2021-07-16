Public invited to participate in Sooke economic strategy

The District of Sooke invites public participation as it develops a community economic development strategy.

“Community economic development is about working together as a community towards a diverse local economy that helps all of Sooke thrive,” Sue Welke, economic development officer, said in a press release.

Through letstalk.sooke.ca/ced, residents can complete a five-minute survey to let decision-makers know about their local spending habits and share what would make it easier to spend more money locally and what types of businesses and services are missing in Sooke.

On Thursday (July 22), the district’s community economic development committee will drop by businesses and offices in Sooke for a short discussion about opportunities and challenges.

Home-based businesses and businesses that do not operate a storefront or have an office, interested in participating in a short telephone interview about business opportunities and challenges are invited to email Sue Welke swelke@sooke.ca.

For those without computer access, print surveys are available at the Sooke Municipal Hall (2205 Otter Point Rd.), or the survey can be completed over the phone by calling 250-642-1634.

This phase of consultation will run until Aug. 20. A draft strategy will be shared with the public this fall before being presented to council.

