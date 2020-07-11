A rendering of part of GableCraft Homes’ development on Royal Bay Latoria North lands. (City of Colwood report)

Public to weigh in on Colwood Royal Bay development Monday

Application to rezone lands north of Latoria Boulevard submitted to council

Colwood residents will be able to voice their opinion on a new Royal Bay development at a public hearing set to take place on Monday.

The hearing is in regards to a land-use application made by GableCraft Homes that went to Colwood City Council in June. According to the developer’s website, the application is to rezone the Latoria South area that is west of Metchosin Road and south of Latoria Boulevard. Currently, the land is zoned for mining use.

A notice from the City of Colwood says the Latoria South Sub Area Plan will include land-use policies and design guidelines specific to Latoria South lands. Council is also looking to amend Official Community Plan policies and maps relevant to the development lands to ensure there is consistency with the two plans.

According to a report from the City, plans for the Latoria South lands include commercial amenities, a mixture of housing types, new parks and trail facilities, potential institutional uses like an elementary school or fire hall, pedestrian and cycling connections and a new transit exchange. If approved, construction is targeted to begin in 2021 and will continue for over one year.

READ ALSO: Colwood parking standards ignite concern amongst Royal Bay residents

The same developer has already built homes north of Latoria Boulevard where Royal Bay Secondary also sits. Members of a group called the Royal Bay Homeowners Association have voiced concerns in the past and continue to share concerns about the development of Royal Bay lands, bringing up issues such as parking standards and housing density in the area.

A letter submitted to the City by one of the association’s members, John English, says there are also worries about GableCraft’s plan to build three-storey attached homes along the south side of Latoria Road. He cited concerns regarding an increase in noise pollution and people living in the buildings to being able to look into homes on the north side of Latoria Boulevard. English has also previously told Black Press Media that some homeowners are upset over changes being made to the City’s Official Community Plan because of the development.

However, a different group of residents has formed the Royal Bay Community Association, which is looking to advocate for the development as it is laid out.

READ ALSO: Residents voice concern over housing density in Colwood’s Royal Beach

“The reason many bought or chose to live in Royal Bay comes back to the vision of what’s to come and what it is already becoming – a vibrant place to live and hopefully also one day work,” a statement from the Community Association said. “The projects proposed in the Latoria South Commons area support that vision and the one described in the Royal Bay Area Plan as well as the Official Community Plan.”

The community association said members believe the proposed development will “uplift the local economy” with employment and commercial opportunities and will support day to day needs of local residents. Association members are also calling for a “long-awaited” grocery store closer to home to be part of the development.

The public hearing takes place on Monday, July 13 at 6 p.m. For information about how to participate, visit colwood.ca/city-hall/public-notices/public-hearing-july-13-royal-bay-latoria-south.

