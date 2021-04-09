Pup put down after being mauled by large, off-leash dog in Saanich park

Saanich police are investigating after a small dog was mauled and their was owner bitten in Mount Douglas Park by a large, off-leash dog April 6. (Photo via the Saanich Police Department)

A park-user and their pup were attacked by a larger dog in Mount Douglas Park on April 6 and Saanich police are calling for the public’s help identifying the animal’s owner.

At about 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police say, a small, leashed dog was mauled by a large, off-leash dog that Animal Control Officers believe was not under its owner’s control.

The small dog sustained serious injuries and had to be put down. The dog’s owner was also injured.

On April 9, police shared photos in hopes of identifying the large dog’s owner. In the photos, a brown-haired man in a grey hoodie with yellow writing on the back, a blue shirt, dark pants and black shoes can be seen with a dark grey dog wearing a chain collar. Investigators urge the owner to come forward and ask that anyone who recognizes the individual contact Animal Control at 250-475-4321.

In Saanich, dogs must be kept on a leash or under some form of control at all times. For more information on the municipality’s rules for dogs owners, visit saanich.ca.

