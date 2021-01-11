Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

A Quebec couple are in the dog house after trying to skirt the current COVID-19 curfews in that province amid a surge in daily cases and deaths.

According to CTV News, Sherbrooke police came across a woman and her husband out for a walk near the downtown area past the 8 p.m. curfew. The man was wearing a leash around his neck.

When questioned by officers, the woman said she was out walking her dog as officials have said people are allowed to walk their dogs after curfew.

The couple received $3,000 in fines.

Effective this past weekend until at least Feb. 8, Quebecers will be under a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Anyone caught breaking the rules is liable to a fine between $1,000 and $6,000.

The new restrictions are part of what Premier Francois Legault is calling “shock treatment” as infection rates soar.

“When we say we are giving an electroshock it’s really for four weeks, a period that should make a difference,” Legault said.

“The police are important allies in the fight against the virus,” he added. “I need the police and Quebec needs the police to be able to succeed with this shock treatment during the next four weeks.”

The government is considering creating a document for people who have to be out after the curfew, which they can show police; however, it is doubtful that “walking my husband” will be on that list.

– with files from The Canadian Press

