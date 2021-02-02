Rain causes wastewater discharge in Oak Bay

Heavy rains have once again caused a wastewater overflow along the shores of Greater Victoria.

The Capital Regional District (CRD) issued an advisory Tuesday morning after a combined stormwater and wastewater overflow the evening before (Feb. 1) at Rutland Road in Oak Bay.

As a result of the discharge, the CRD is advising residents to avoid entering the water along the affected shoreline, as the wastewater may pose a health risk.

Public health advisory signs will be posted on the beach until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the recreational limit.

