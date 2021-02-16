Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)

Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may be triggering to some readers.

An RCMP Southeast District homicide detective pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning (Feb. 16) to a charge of sexual assault.

Chad Lincoln Vance was charged in 2019 for allegedly raping a woman in his Kelowna home nearly four years prior.

The woman, whose name and relationship to Vance is protected under a publication ban, took the stand as the trial began, recounting disturbing details of her allegation.

While visiting Vance, the woman said she was suntanning on the deck on a warm day in July 2015. She claims Vance came up behind her, pulled her bikini bottoms down, and attempted to rape her anally. She said the assault went on for 10 minutes as Vance allegedly pinned her to the chair she was lying in.

“He tried with all his might,” she testified.

READ MORE: Mountie accused of Kelowna sexual assault faces dismissal from RCMP

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie transferred, fined after pointing gun at another officer

She testified she shouted at Vance, begging him to get off her but claimed he remained silent the whole time. The assault “seemed like it lasted forever,” she told the court. She said when he did get off of her, he looked angry.

“I said, ‘That f—cking hurt.’ And he said, ‘You can’t tell me that hurt,’” she testified. “I’ll never forget that.”

In cross-examination, Vance’s defence counsel Trevor Martin tried to plot holes in the woman’s claimed timeline. Due to the offence occurring almost six years ago, the woman said she only recalled rough timeframes of when specific events occurred. Martin pressed on this nonetheless, revealing a few inconsistencies.

Though she claimed she visited a clinic days after Vance allegedly assaulted her, the defence claims she didn’t go until more than three weeks later.

Transcripts of the woman’s police report also contain conflicting information. The woman told the officer investigating her report that she immediately cut off contact with Vance following the alleged offence. However, she admitted to the court she kept in contact with him very occasionally through text and even met up with him more than a year after the offence with hopes of rekindling the relationship.

Vance, who remains out on bail, sat alongside his lawyer throughout Tuesday’s proceedings, showing little reaction to the emotional testimony.

The trial is scheduled to continue throughout the week.

Following the criminal charge in June 2019, the RCMP suspended Vance with pay. By Aug. 2020, he was suspended without pay, but it’s not clear when that change was made. Vance is also scheduled for an RCMP conduct hearing in April, in which he faces potential dismissal from the force.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna Mountie charged with breach of trust, to plead guilty

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPsexual assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Military deploys recon teams to border as feds prepare border-testing sites
Next story
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Just Posted

A screenshot of the video tweeted by Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties as someone snatches a package off a porch then gets in a white waiting vehicle. (Twitter/Ray Bernoties)
Oak Bay police chief calls out porch pirate on Twitter

‘Not a porch pirate … just a thief,’ says chief

Pulcherie Mboussi is the founder and executive director of the African Arts and Cultural Community Contributor Society (AACCCS) and ISSAMBA Centre in Victoria. (Photo courtesy Pulcherie Mboussi)
Black leaders, artists bring Black History Month celebrations to Greater Victoria virtually

African Arts and Cultural Community Contributor Society hosts discussions, concerts online

A witness helped police track down a driver who hit a parked car near the intersection of Elgin Road and Oak Bay Avenue. (Google Street View Screenshot)
Police nab Oak Bay Village hit-and-run driver

Police briefs from Feb. 7 to 14

A pipe burst on the roof of Hatley Castle at Royal Roads University in Colwood on Saturday, flooding the main foyer and basement of the building. (Black Press Media file photo)
Water pipe bursts, flooding Hatley Castle in Colwood

Royal Roads University staff working from home after water soaked foyer and basement

No matter what your age or condition declining mobility and strength are reversible through resistence training, says personal trainer Ron Cain (Pixabay photo)
RON CAIN: Building muscle is more important than cardio for older adults

No matter what your age, declining mobility and strength are reversible

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up

Daily cases stayed below 500 for each day of the long weekend

LSR members were assisted by North Shore Search and Rescue to extract a hiker who got lost in extreme winter conditions. (Faye Hjort photo)
Ladysmith Search and Rescue saves poorly equipped hiker lost overnight

North Shore Search and Rescue responded with a helicopter to safely extract the hiker

Earthquake Canada reported a small earthquake off Vancouver Island on Feb. 16. (Earthquake Canada image)
4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vancouver Island

Earthquakes Canada detected the seismic event at around 3:30 p.m.

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)
Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

(Black Press Media file)
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Quebec’s example could provide a guideline for B.C.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Jesse Goodale, formerly of Nanaimo, for allegedly breaching conditions of his release from prison. (Photo submitted)
Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for ‘violent’ Island man

Nanaimo’s Jesse Goodale last seen in Victoria, wanted for breaching conditions of release from prison

Most Read