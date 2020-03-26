Crews believe the Thursday afternoon fire in a Saanich hydro pole was caused by rats chewing through underground lines. (BC Hydro Outage Map)

Rats likely to blame for Saanich hydro pole fire leaving about 3,000 without power

Underground lines in the area to be replaced, BC Hydro says

A Saanich hydro pole caught fire on Thursday afternoon leaving nearly 3,000 customers without power.

A pole in the 1500-block of Church Avenue caught fire around 1 p.m. on March 27, said Ted Olynyk, spokesperson for BC Hydro.

BC Hydro crews suspect that the fire in the pole was caused by rats chewing nearby underground lines, Olynyk said.

He noted that at first, 2784 customers between Cedar Hill Road and Shelbourne Street lost power, but crews worked quickly to restore power to all but 35 customers by 3:30 p.m. The final customers can expect to have power restored around 7 p.m. as underground wires need to be replaced, Olynyk said.

When the Saanich Fire Department arrived the pole was engulfed, said Assistant Deputy Chief Rob Heppell. The fire started in the bottom of the pole and moved upwards, he said, noting that there wasn’t much that could be done to save the pole.

Residents are advised to check the BC Hydro website for timely updates.

READ ALSO: Police called to break up a gathering in Saanich park

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

BCHydroSaanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria business launches The Craic, series of live and interactive video calls
Next story
B.C. 211 hotline expands to link COVID-19 homebound seniors, volunteers

Just Posted

Sooke seniors home steps up precautions in light of pandemic

All activities placed on hold at Ayre Manor with staff temperatures taken on daily basis

Victoria business launches The Craic, series of live and interactive video calls

From Ukulele for Beginners to Ask a 13-year-old, there’s something for everyone

Full-time campers face various struggles amidst COVID-19

One camper advises others to find a way to work together

PHOTOS: Our changing landscape, images of Victoria amid COVID-19

The streets and parks across Greater Victoria are almost deserted. Many people… Continue reading

VicPD officer buys ferry ticket for stranded woman to help her go home

Officer did not want woman’s family member to travel on ferry amidst COVID-19

66 new B.C. cases of COVID-19, up to 725 positive tests so far

186 people have now recovered, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

POLL: Are you working from home or self-isolating?

The streets and parks across Greater Victoria are almost deserted. Many people… Continue reading

B.C. man returns to isolation in China nearly two months after fleeing COVID-19 scare

Mark Conway details harrowing journey, intense quarantine protocol

B.C. egg, chicken farms facing down challenge of COVID-19

Plenty of product available to feed the province, but groups urge consumers to only buy what’s needed

RCMP, prime minister warn of text scam related to COVID-19 relief

Text message alerts about $,1375.50 deposits should be ignored or deleted, police say

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province is also creating a provincial supply chain coordination unit

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service

BC Liquor Stores closing on Sundays, seeing skyrocketing sales amid COVID-19

Stores are taking extra hygiene measures to reduce transmission

Most Read