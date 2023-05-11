T’Sou-ke First Nation artist Shelly Davies (left) and Sooke Mayor Maja Tait unveil the sign for Ravens Ridge Park earlier this year. The new park is located at 2430 Phillips Rd. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Ravens Ridge Park set to receive major upgrade this fall

District of Sooke calls for design proposals with $1.1M budget

Ravens Ridge Park could see major improvements by the fall.

The District of Sooke has put out a request for proposals for the design plan for the four-hectare park on Phillips Road at Sunriver Estates.

Improvements in proximity to the the new multi-sport court box include the addition of a grass field and basketball court, bleacher seating, accessible parking, regrading of the slope, and multiple varieties of tree plantings.

The cost of the project is $1.1 million, with funding from a provincial Growing Communities grant of $821,000, and the district covering the balance.

ALSO READ: Site work set to begin on multi-use sports box in Sooke

Laura Hooper, manager of parks and environmental services for Sooke, said they were fortunate to be able to obtain aggregate from the Highway 14 project for free, which saved about $250,000.

She said the hope is to get the project to tender early this summer, with work to begin in the fall.

“The improvements and amenities will transform Ravens Ridge into a truly community park with great recreational opportunities,” Hooper said.

RELATED: Sooke unveils Ravens Ridge Park, paying tribute to Indigenous ties to the land

The park’s name was chosen with support from the T’Sou-ke Nation, in keeping with the land’s origins as a place where ravens abound and play.


