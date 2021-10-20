West Shore RCMP seized drugs, weapons, cash and a vehicle following the search of a Langford man’s home Oct. 8. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

RCMP bust Langford man for suspected drug trafficking

Suspected drugs, two guns and $4,000 cash found through search warrant

West Shore RCMP arrested a young Langford man after finding him in possession of suspected drugs and two weapons.

RCMP acquired a search warrant for the 29-year-old’s Atticus Crescent home following a two-month-long investigation into drug trafficking in Greater Victoria.

On Oct. 8, officers and the BC Highway Patrol Police Dog Service searched the man’s home and vehicle. They found and seized one ounce of suspected cocaine, half an ounce of suspected crack cocaine, a handgun, a shotgun, over $4,000 cash, and a Range Rover vehicle.

Police arrested the man and will be recommending criminal charges against him.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

