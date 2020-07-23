West Shore RCMP are looking to identify a man they believe smashed a window at Arq Salon, on Goldstream Avenue in Langford, with his skateboard on May 3. (West Shore RCMP)

RCMP looking for man who allegedly smashed window of Langford hair salon

Suspect described as Caucasian, five-foot-seven and in early 20s

The West Shore RCMP is looking to identify a man who allegedly smashed the window of a hair salon with a skateboard.

On May 3 around 12:42 a.m., a bystander saw another man taking his skateboard to the window of Arq Salon along Goldstream Avenue in Langford.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his early 20s and around five-foot-seven with a medium build and was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, black hoodie, black pants and black backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

