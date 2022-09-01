RCMP officer charged with driving offence after motorcyclist injured in Nanaimo last year

First responders were on the scene of an accident early the morning of Sept. 3, after a motorcycle went into a ditch. A man was airlifted and a woman was transported to NRGH, say police. (News Bulletin file)

A Nanaimo RCMP officer is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration for others after an incident south of the city a year ago.

The B.C. Prosecution service announced that a charge has been approved in relation to “a driving incident that involved a police vehicle and a motorcycle.”

Nanaimo RCMP Const. Elie Mohen was working a shift with Ladysmith RCMP at the time of the alleged offence.

Nanaimo RCMP told the News Bulletin the day of the incident that a man suffered life-threatening injuries and needed to be airlifted after his motorcycle went into a ditch after police attempted to stop him.

The male rider, 56, and female passenger, 38, who were involved in the crash were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Ladysmith RCMP reported observing a truck and motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed, and the motorcycle driving through a red light to turn onto Morden Road. Police said at the time that the motorcycle slowed down, then accelerated and tipped over into a ditch. The rider had a driving prohibition, police said.

The charge was sworn Sept. 1 in provincial court in Nanaimo and the next court date related to the case is Sept. 27.

