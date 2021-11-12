Two men shown on the Legion Branch 134's security cameras on the morning of Nov. 11. (Courtesy of the Legion Branch 134)

RCMP search for man who broke into Vancouver Island Legion on Remembrance Day

Public assistance is requested to identify the suspect in a brazen Remembrance Day break-in at the Royal Canadian Legion on Shawnigan Lake Road.

Police learned of the incident on Nov. 11 just after 9 a.m.

“Video surveillance was reviewed and a suspect is seen arriving in a black pickup and using a tool to cut a lock off of some storage sheds on the property,” said a press release issued by the RCMP.

“The suspect also damaged the surveillance cameras, but not before video and still photos were obtained,” said BC RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau. “This is a pretty distinctive pickup, and it’s very likely that this vehicle and suspect will be recognized by a member of the public.”

Police are looking for a mid-1990s black Nissan pickup with a white stripe down the passenger side that does not extend to the box.

According to Legion Branch 134 president Isabelle Hammer, the same suspect actually broke in two days in a row. The day before Remembrance Day, he arrived at the Legion building at 5 a.m.

“He got a truck full of cans,” Hammer said. “We still collect cans to pay the bills,” she added.

Hammer said on Remembrance Day her husband was at home drinking his coffee and monitoring the Legion’s security cameras remotely when, “at 8:42 in the morning in broad daylight” the same suspect arrived, this time with a second man.

“He cut the locks, sawed the gate, and broke two of our cameras,” she said. “He got more cans and he broke into all of our storage area and took, as far as I know, only took our leaf blower.”

“It’s hit home for a lot of the people,” Hammer noted. “Especially on that day. The community is coming forward so hopefully we can identify him sooner rather than later.”

Those with information about the suspect, the truck or the break and enter are encouraged to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP Detachment at 250-743-5514.


Police are looking for this man, and a mid-1990’s black Nissan pickup with a white stripe down the passenger side that does not extend to the box. (RCMP handout)

A suspect in the Nov. 11 Legion Branch 134 break-in. (Courtesy of the Legion Branch 134)

