RCMP seek assistance after boat was stolen from Vancouver Island marina

  • Jul. 31, 2021 12:30 p.m.
  • News
This 2470 Pursuit boat was stolen from the Comox Marina on July 26, 2021. Photo courtesy RCMPThis 2470 Pursuit boat was stolen from the Comox Marina on July 26, 2021. Photo courtesy RCMP
The suspect used a PFD to cover their face, but the security footage picks up what appears to be a large tattoo on their right calf. Photo courtesy RCMPThe suspect used a PFD to cover their face, but the security footage picks up what appears to be a large tattoo on their right calf. Photo courtesy RCMP
A blow-up of the security image of the suspect’s tattoo. Photo courtesy Comox Valley RCMPA blow-up of the security image of the suspect’s tattoo. Photo courtesy Comox Valley RCMP

Comox Valley RCMP are looking to identify the individual captured on surveillance in relation to the theft of a boat from the Comox Marina on July 26, 2021.

The 2470 Pursuit boat is creme coloured with green trim and has “Island Pursuit Fishing Comox” and “fishingcomox.com” written on the sides.

The suspect was seen entering the marina area with a personal floatation device hiding their face, and what appears to be a large, possibly heart-shaped tattoo on his right calf.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

