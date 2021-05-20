(File photo)

RCMP: Witness video helps ID suspect who fled rollover crash near Horne Lake

Police say vehicle was reported stolen; two people then left on a dirt bike

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle near Horne Lake Road in March.

On March 14, Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, senior media relations officer with BC RCMP communication services, issued a release advising a stolen truck had crossed the centre median, ending up on its roof, along Highway 19.

Police said the driver and passenger then left the scene on a dirt bike. A loaded firearm was seized from the stolen truck.

On Thursday, May 20, Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP reported witnesses had recorded the entire event and when footage was reviewed by the Oceanside detachment, police recognized a prolific offender, a 32-year-old man of no fixed address who was known to them.

“It was very fortunate that witnesses recognized the seriousness of the event, took video and stuck around to share the information with the police. We have them to thank for bringing (the suspect) to justice,” said Sgt. Stephen Rose in Thursday’s release.

On Tuesday, May 18, police located the man at a Parksville residence and arrested him. Proposed charges include possession of stolen property and firearms offences. He will be held in custody until his next appearance in court on May 25.

Police are still working on charges for the female passenger who was also on the dirt bike.

