Registration is now open for the December session of WorkLink’s youth employment program START. (Photo courtesy of WorkLink)

Registration open for youth employment program in Langford

WorkLink’s START program pays youth 15-30 to learn employment skills and earn certifications

Registration is now open for the December session of the WorkLink Employment Society in Langford free youth employment program.

Called START, the six-week program offers youth 15 to 30 the chance to earn a certification, build resumes, write effective cover letters and gain job retention skills.

Participants are paid $15.20 per hour with 30-hour work weeks during the program, according to a news release, and gain eight weeks of work experience and possible access to a wage subsidy program which can assist in finding the right employer for them.

START participant Kelsey Worth said in the release the program gave her the push she needed to start looking for work.

“I think some of the biggest learning opportunities through START I received is the outsourced training programs like first aid, CPR, and Food Safe,” said Worth. “The certificates are probably things I would have never had the opportunity to take or even think of taking.”

In addition to general employment skills, participants are provided training certificates such as first aid and WHIMIS.

The next six-week session is set to start on Dec. 6, and the program is scheduled to run until December 2022. Those interested in participating can contact program facilitator Danielle Bion at dbion@worklink.bc.ca.

