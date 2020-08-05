The Big House in Klemtu, British Columbia. (Wikipedia photo)

Remote First Nation under emergency lockdown after suspected case of COVID-19

‘more details will be shared once known’

The Kitasoo Xai’xais First Nation, who reside in Klemtu, has moved into a full lockdown due to a suspected case of COVID-19.

The First Nation, based on B.C.’s central coast, about halfway between Port Hardy and Prince Rupert, announced the emergency lockdown on social media on Wednesday (Aug. 5).

RELATED: First Nation praises BC Ferries

RELATED: Two First Nations communities get grant funding

“This means everyone but essential workers need to stay home, do not visit any household outside of your own and only go out if absolutely necessary to pick up groceries or other essential needs.”

The post added that “more details will be shared once known.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19
Next story
Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental strain in 2020: report

Just Posted

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

Need a doctor in Sooke? You may be in luck

In anticipation of recruiting more doctors, medical clinic accepting applications for a waitlist

View Royal fire chief calls for realistic solutions to ‘mess’ at Thetis Lake

Emergency crews harassed while extinguishing brush fire, rescuing drunk 15-year-old during long weekend calls

Victoria driver worried about cold pizza slapped with $196 speeding ticket

Victoria police reminding motorists to slow down

Suspect in custody after early morning break and enter at downtown Victoria business

Woman located leaving Johnson Street with stolen merchandise, police say

Airlines dispute Dr. Henry’s claim they ‘very rarely’ give accurate COVID contact tracing info

Air Canada, WestJet say they provide names and contact information

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Applications to the $470-million federal assistance programs will open Aug. 24

B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Applications to the $470-million federal assistance programs will open Aug. 24

Remote First Nation under emergency lockdown after suspected case of COVID-19

‘more details will be shared once known’

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

POLL: Should it be mandatory to wear masks when out in public?

B.C. is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of cases of… Continue reading

Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental strain in 2020: report

A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst

Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional

Most Read