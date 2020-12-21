Reports of flooding as Bowker at the brim in Oak Bay

The same spot at Bowker Creek from Aug. 2, left, with a screenshot from Oak Bay Police Chief Constable Ray Bernoties’ Monday morning video. (Black Press Media File Photo, left, Ray Bernoties photo, right)

A warning to Oak Bay residents, as of Monday afternoon Bowker Creek was at its brim.

Dan Horan, Oak Bay’s director of engineering and public works, confirmed there had been reports of stormwater heavily pooling on Oak Bay streets.

So, that’s why they engineered the creek walls THAT high. I had to see for myself, and the dog needed a walk. It’s unbelievable! #OakBay pic.twitter.com/OhX1DDHklv — Michelle Kirby (@MichelleKOakBay) December 21, 2020

Public works crews and the Oak Bay Fire Department were both attending flooding issues in Oak Bay on Dec. 21 due to the sustained heavy rainfall and the high tide. Flooding was particularly active on Monday at the lower end of Bowker Creek and at other spots such as McNeill and Victoria, Beach Drive at Dalhousie and Thorpe, and more.

“We have seen some on-street flooding due to catch basins blocked by leaves, as well as storm sewer mains backing up due to capacity issues or blockages,” Horan said. “Our team is tracking these reports and dispatching crews on a priority basis to address property damage risks and safety issues.”

The School-Based Vancouver Island Weather Network stations at Monterey middle school and St. Patrick’s elementary each recorded 54 mm of rain in the 24-hour period between Sunday and Monday.

“It’s a dynamic situation that involves rapid assessment, deployment by our crews to address issues, then moving on to the next spot. As I mentioned above, it’s been a sustained heavy rainfall which makes for a challenging day,” Horan said.

Every year there are little pockets that experience flooding as it tends to be a mix of certain pipes being backed up, Mayor Kevin Murdoch said.

“Preparing for floods is one thing. Dealing with them is another,” Murdoch said.

Oak Bay residents experiencing water issues are urged to call public works at 250-598-4501 to report what they are seeing, as well as their insurance companies if they are experiencing water entering the home.

