Street murals are one of the eight community project options Victoria residents can vote on to receive city funding. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

Street murals are one of the eight community project options Victoria residents can vote on to receive city funding. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

Resident votes to determine which Victoria neighbourhood projects receive funding

$50,000 available for eight possible neighbourhood spaces

The futures of eight possible community projects in Victoria are up to residents to determine.

With $50,000 in funding from the City of Victoria available, residents are being asked to vote on which of the neighbourhood-enhancing propositions they’d like to see come to life.

The eight projects are divided into two categories: smaller-scale ones vying for funding between $1,000 and $7,500, and larger-scale ones hoping for between $7,500 and $20,000.

The lower-cost projects include a downtown mural by BIPOC artists, a Waddington Alley mural by youth living at a supportive housing project, disc golf pop-up events in local parks, and an outdoor community hub at Dockside Green.

The higher-cost projects include an Oaklands Park pop-up movie theatre, mobile theatre performances and short-docs, two street murals by Indigenous artists, and pop-up opera performances.

The voting process is part of the city’s participatory budget initiative, which offers residents a greater say in where their tax dollars go. They have until Nov. 19 to vote on their favourite projects.

More information on each of the projects and how to vote can be found at engage.victoria.ca/pb.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaVictoria

Previous story
It’s not just you, study finds even some spiders have arachnophobia
Next story
3,400 kilometres of cable bringing high-speed internet to B.C. coast

Just Posted

The Nature Conservancy of Canada said that spooky stereotypes surrounding creatures such as bats create misunderstandings about the important mammals. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Halloween-linked creatures’ spooky reputation hurts protection efforts: conservation group

Jason Rempel outside his apartment complex that was damaged by a fire on Oct. 25. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
James Bay residents impacted by fire hoping for help with days left in temporary accommodations

Greater Victoria Naturehood, which includes the Friends of Shoal Harbour Society in North Saanich, has earned a national environmental award from Nature Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria group honoured for environmental education by Nature Canada

Participants compete in the 2014 Cyclocross events at Bear Mountain in Langford. (Photo by Kevin Light)
Langford’s Bear Mountain set to host national cyclocross event