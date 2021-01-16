A fire sparked at an encampment between the Pat Bay Highway and McKenzie Avenue early Thursday morning. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

A fire sparked at an encampment between the Pat Bay Highway and McKenzie Avenue early Thursday morning. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Residents of Pat Bay Highway encampment to be relocated after early morning fire, site secured for clean up

Eviction notice issued in 2020, not enforced to allow BC Housing to connect with campers

After an early morning fire scorched a well-established encampment along Pat Bay Highway, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has renewed efforts to connect the campers with housing and clean the site.

At 3:50 a.m. on Jan. 14 the Saanich Fire Department was dispatched to a blaze that had sparked at an encampment of unhoused individuals on ministry-owned land between the highway and McKenzie Avenue. More than 20 firefighters responded with three fire engines and a ladder truck, and managed to put out the fire by 4:40 a.m.

READ ALSO: Early morning fire claims one shelter at encampment between Pat Bay Highway, McKenzie Avenue

According to Deputy Fire Chief Dan Wood, the encampment was “well-entrenched” and officials were aware that several individuals have been camping on the ministry land for about eight years, but as the land is out of the municipality’s jurisdiction, there wasn’t much that could be done.

A fire sparked at a well-established encampment on land managed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure between the Pat Bay Highway and McKenzie Avenue early Thursday morning. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

On Friday, a spokesperson told Black Press Media that the ministry has been monitoring the small encampment for some time. After some small fires were reported at the site in the spring of 2020, the campers were given notice that they needed to vacate the area due to “heightened concerns about safety.”

However, the ministry didn’t enforce the eviction notice because BC Housing was working to connect with the campers. By allowing the unhoused individuals to continue living at the site, the ministry ensured that BC Housing staff could “maintain contact with the people, build relationships and begin to connect them to services and housing.”

READ ALSO: Mariners coach running 10 miles a day for United Way

The recent fire has renewed safety concerns and the ministry is working with Saanich police, Saanich fire and BC Housing to secure the encampment site and help the individuals find somewhere to stay.

“We have fenced the site to make sure the area is secure and safe in preparation for clean up,” the spokesperson said.

According to the Saanich Fire Department, the cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries have been reported.

Anyone who is experiencing homelessness and would like help finding a place to stay indoors can reach out to BC Housing by calling 1-877-257-7756 or going to 941 Pandora Ave.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

fireSaanichTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After 30,000 tests, influenza virtually nowhere to be found in B.C.

Just Posted

Seattle Mariners field coordinator Carson Vitale before a game at T-Mobile Park during the 2020 season. Vitale, who grew up in Victoria, has pledged to run 10 miles a day for 2021 and to donate 50 cents per mile to the United Way of King County. (Ben Van Houten/Seattle Mariners)
Mariners coach running 10 miles a day for United Way

Saanich-raised Carson Vitale, Seattle Mariners field coordinator, plans to run 3,650 miles in 2021

Gordon English, construction manager of the Habitat for Humanity project in North Saanich, shows off the current interior of a townhouse part of the affordable housing project. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Families set to move in to affordable housing project in North Saanich by spring

Pending completion of Habitat for Humanity project comes against backdrop of new housing report

A rainbow graces the departure of CCGS John Cabot as it leaves Victoria Jan. 7. (Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Follow a coast guard ship’s trip from Victoria to Halifax, through Panama Canal

Canadian Coast Guard Ship John Cabot left for St. Johns on Jan. 7

A fire sparked at an encampment between the Pat Bay Highway and McKenzie Avenue early Thursday morning. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Residents of Pat Bay Highway encampment to be relocated after early morning fire, site secured for clean up

Eviction notice issued in 2020, not enforced to allow BC Housing to connect with campers

A zoning map from the District of Metchosin’s official community plan indicates the section of Boys and Girls Club property in Metchosin that could be subdivided into eight lots. (Courtesy of Association for the Protection of Rural Metchosin)
Subdivision proposal in Metchosin would ruin natural values, opponents say

Boys and Girls Club property under scrutiny

Keith the curious kitten is seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 is Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 17 to 23

Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day, Pie Day and International Sweatpants Day are all coming up this week

JaHyung Lee, “Canada’s oldest senior” at 110 years old, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He lives at Amenida Seniors Community in Newton. (Submitted photo: Amenida Seniors Community)
One of Canada’s oldest seniors, at 110 years old, gets COVID-19 vaccine at Surrey care home

JaHyung Lee, 110, is a resident at Amenida Seniors Community

A unique-looking deer has been visiting a Nanoose Bay property with its mother. (Frieda Van der Ree photo)
A deer with 3 ears? Unique animal routinely visits B.C. property

Experts say interesting look may be result of an injury rather than an odd birth defect

Terry David Mulligan. (Submitted photo)
Podcast: Interview with longtime actor/broadcaster and B.C. resident Terry David Mulligan

Podcast: Talk includes TDM’s RCMP career, radio, TV, wine, Janis Joplin and much more

Seasonal influenza vaccine is administered starting each fall in B.C. and around the world. (Langley Advance Times)
After 30,000 tests, influenza virtually nowhere to be found in B.C.

COVID-19 precautions have eliminated seasonal infection

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says Canada’s COVID vaccine plan on track despite Pfizer cutting back deliveries

Canadian officials say country will still likely receive four million doses by the end of March

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon shared a handwritten note his son received on Jan. 13, 2021. (Ravi Kahlon/Twitter)
Proud dad moment: B.C. minister’s son, 10, receives handwritten note for act of kindness

North Delta MLA took to Twitter to share a letter his son received from a new kid at school

Lilly and Poppy, two cats owned by Kalmar Cat Hotel ownder Donna Goodenough, both have cerebellAr hypoplasia, a genetic neurological condition that affects their ability to control their muscles and bones. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Wobbly Cats a riot of flailing legs and paws but bundles of love and joy to their owner

Woman urges others to not fear adopting cats with disabilities

Dr. Shannon Waters, the medical health officer for the Cowichan Valley Region, is reminding people to stay the course with COVID-19 measures. (File photo)
‘Stay the course’ with COVID measures, Island Health reminds

Limit social activity, wash hands, wear a mask, and isolate if you feel sick

Most Read