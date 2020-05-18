Residents of Victoria, Esquimalt can now get police checks online

VicPD offers new system for residents to use from their own home

People in need of police information checks from the Victoria Police Department can now get them online.

A new online system uses advanced technology to enable Victoria and Esquimalt residents to apply, pay and receive their police information check from a computer or smartphone.

For applicants that don’t require fingerprints, the process can be done completely online 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Currently, the police department is unable to offer fingerprinting services due to COVID-19 restrictions. These applications will be noted as being held for fingerprinting and VicPD will inform you directly if your application requires this step.

To use the online Police Information Check service you must have a valid email account, be a Victoria or Esquimalt resident, pass an electric identity check by answering a series of questions online to quickly confirm identity and for volunteer-related checks, have a digital copy of the volunteer letter from the agency or organization that is requesting the check ready to upload.

For more information or to use the system visit vicpd.ca/services/police-information-checks.



