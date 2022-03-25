Restoration efforts happening in ecosystem near University of Victoria

The Greater Victoria Green Team is organizing a volunteer effort removing invasive species from a vulnerable ecosystem near University of Victoria on March 27. (Photo courtesy of Ali Gladwell)

The Greater Victoria Green Team, in partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, has removed close to 1,000 square metres of invasive species in a coastal dune ecosystem near Mystic Vale Trail in Saanich this month.

Volunteers are welcome to join in on continued restoration efforts on March 27 – the fifth time this month volunteers will be at the site working their magic.

Removing Scotch broom to restore biodiversity in the ecosystem is the key focus of the project, which also provides opportunities for social connection.

So far the team has removed more than 90 cubic metres of invasive plant life and close to 1,000 square metres of land has been cleared in the area, said Ali Gladwell, Green Team program manager.

“We want everybody to come because it’s a place to chat with people, be yourself and get some environmental stewardship activity in,” she said. “No matter your age, ability and experience level we welcome all who want to help out.”

Tools, supplies, training, snacks and thank-you gifts from in-kind sponsors will be distributed – such as Ed’s Soup, Camino Chocolates, Abeego and other goods.

Visit meetup.com/Greater-Victoria-Green-Team/ for further information or call Gladwell at 778-677-9078. The meeting point is across from University of Victoria housing, cluster 58.

