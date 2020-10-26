Road closure on Otter Point Road starts Thursday morning

Area between Sarah Drive and Butler Road to be paved

Otter Point Road, between Sarah Drive and Butler Road, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 30 for paving.

Non-local traffic to the area will not have access. Resident and business access will be allowed.

The B.C. Transportation Ministry is undertaking upgrades to improve Otter Point Road. The work will be completed by Scansa Construction this month and includes asphalt resurfacing, culvert replacement and shoulder widening.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter