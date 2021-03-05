Road work hinders Colwood drivers in Royal Bay

Underground utility installation could run most of March

Underground utility installations are underway on Latoria Boulevard at Latoria Road near Royal Bay Secondary and on Metchosin Road south of Latoria Boulevard. (City of Colwood image)

Colwood traffic could get a little congested due to roadwork for much of March.

Underground utility installations are underway on Latoria Boulevard at Latoria Road near Royal Bay Secondary and on Metchosin Road south of Latoria Boulevard.

Work started Tuesday and will run through most of the month with single lane alternating traffic expected at times between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Traffic control personnel will be on hand to direct drivers.

The city hopes to have work complete by March 26.

