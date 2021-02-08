A logging truck rolled over on the Trans-Canada Highway near West Shore Parkway. (Twitter/@busdriverlife)

Rollover crash involving logging truck on Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

Expect traffic delays northbound on the Malahat

A rollover crash involving a logging truck snarled northbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway near West Shore Parkway in Langford.

Langford Fire Rescue was called out for the single vehicle crash on Feb. 8 around 1 p.m. said Fire Chief Chris Aubrey. When crews arrived the driver was out of the vehicle and unharmed. Firefighters contained a diesel leak and disconnected power in the truck to ensure the scene was safe.

READ ALSO: Two fires add to busy night for West Shore crews

Fortunately, Aubrey said, the vehicle and logs that spilled filled one lane and shoulder, leaving one lane open for northbound traffic.

Motorists heading over the Malahat can expect delays. Traffic is down to a single lane with Emcon Services Inc. assessing the scene.

Road closures to remove the logs and the truck itself are expected.

More to come.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

