Royal Roads University limits public access

The castle view from Italian Gardens in Hatley Gardens at Royal Roads University. The university announced it is restricting most public access including parking, all buildings, formal gardens and the castle to help stop the spread of COVID-19. (Photo supplied by Royal Roads)

Royal Roads University is restricting almost all public access due to the pandemic.

For the time being, there will be no vehicle access to parking anywhere on the campus, and violators will be ticketed or towed. There will also be no access to the castle, any buildings or gardens.

People may still enter the area by walking or biking, but it is not encouraged.

In a media release, the university explained the new measures are to comply with the Provincial Health Officer’s orders around physical distancing, as well as directions from Parks Canada for national historic sites.

With public facilities, parks and playgrounds closing across the region in response to the pandemic, the decision for RRU to restrict access does not come as a surprise.

Effective March 24, the CRD turned off water fountains in regional parks as well as on trails. All CRD playgrounds are closed along with Saanich, Sidney, Victoria, Langford and Colwood playgrounds.

CRD parking lots will remain open to avoid traffic disruptions, but the City of Colwood announced all parking areas adjacent to Esquimalt Lagoon beach, Royal Beach and at city parks closed starting March 25. Colwood says beaches and parks remain open and that the parking lot closure is to limit large crowds.

“Royal Roads University looks forward to reopening campus to the community in the future and wishes you good health. Stay home, stay safe and flatten the curve,” stated RRU in the media release.

For further information on the COVID-19 situation in Canada, please visit Canada.ca.

-With files from Shalu Mehta

