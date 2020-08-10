Rumble strips installed on Prospect Lake Road as part of Saanich’s safety improvement plan

First of many road safety installations planned for the area

Drivers headed down Prospect Lake Road can expect some bumps when going around bends as the District of Saanich has installed new rumble strips.

In the fall of 2019, Saanich’s administrative traffic committee recommended that the district install 1.2 kilometres of rumble strip from the 4000-block of Prospect Lake Road to the 4100-block, explained Kelsie McLeod, a Saanich communications manager.

The traffic measure was installed on Aug. 5 along the centerline to “assist vehicles maneuvering around the bends and encourage them to remain in their lane,” McLeod said.

Drivers will have several senses triggered if their wheels touch the rumble strips as they’ll see, hear and feel them, said Mayor Fred Haynes, adding that depending on how the rumble stripping impacts driver behaviour, the district will consider extending the treatment further south along Prospect Lake Road towards Burnside Road.

New signage has also been installed to alert road users to the rumble strips. Haynes said at least 90 news signs are planned for Prospect Lake Road as further road safety upgrades are implemented in accordance with the road safety audit conducted in March in partnership with ICBC.

The road safety audit recommended a number of short, medium and long-term improvements to be made to Prospect Lake Road, including two to be implemented this fall – the speed limit from Estelline Road to Goward Road will be reduced to 30 km/h and traffic will be transitioned to one direction near Calvert Pond through road-narrowing. The reconfiguration of the intersection of Prospect Lake, West Saanich and Sparton roads is also underway.

