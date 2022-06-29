Saanich block remains closed for police investigation into bank robbery

Police to update public when the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street reopens

Police stand watch over the scene of a bank robbery Tuesday in Saanich which left two suspects killed and six police officers injured. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The 3600-block of Shelbourne Street in Saanich remains closed Wednesday as police continue to investigate Tuesday’s BMO Bank robbery and the subsequent shootout where two suspects were killed and six officers were injured.

Just after midnight, Saanich police said media will be updated when the area reopens for public access.

Police on Tuesday evening said they did not uncover any further indication of a potential third suspect and lifted a shelter-in-place advisory shortly before 6:30 p.m. The bomb squad was still on the scene at 9 p.m. due to a potential explosive device in a vehicle believed to be associated with the suspects. Nearby homes and businesses remained evacuated.

“The information is vague on this and we’re trying to confirm it,” Saanich police Chief Dean Duthie said during a late afternoon press conference at department headquarters.

Six Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) officers were left with gunshot wounds. The most recent update on their condition said some were expected to be released from emergency treatment while others with serious injuries were undergoing surgery.

Three of the injured GVERT officers are members of the Saanich Police Department, while the others are members of the Victoria Police Department. No civilians were injured during the initial incident.

The two suspects who police said were wearing some sort of body armour, died at the scene after being shot by police.

