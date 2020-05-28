Saanich cops impound motorcycles after clocking drivers at double the speed limit

Saanich police stopped two motorcyclists driving 120 km/h and 163 km/h respectively in a 60 zone. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

Two motorcyclists were clocked doing more than double the speed limit on a rural Saanich road on Tuesday night.

On May 26, Saanich police stopped two motorcyclists for excessive speeding on Willis Point Road – one driver had a learner’s permit, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

He added that the posted speed limit in the area is 60 km/h but one driver was found to be going 120 km/h and the other 163 km/h. Both motorcycles were impounded for seven days and the drivers received $483 tickets.

Rural road enforcement on Willis Point Road. Safe to say 163 km/h is not the posted speed on this stretch. Two motorcycles impounded for 7 days for excessive speeding, along with violation tickets of $483. #yyjtraffic #Saanich #ruralroads pic.twitter.com/oDs8aZufcW — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) May 27, 2020

Saanich police noticed a spike in excessive speeding and have impounded an average of two vehicles per day in May, Anastasiades said. Speeders aren’t limiting themselves to Saanich highways, he added, noting that rural roads such as Willis Point Road and Oldfield Road have been notably problematic.

Throughout May, the Saanich Police Department has been collaborating with the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) and other police departments across the province to crack down on reckless drivers as part of a High-Risk Driving Campaign.

When it comes to fatal collisions, speed is the top contributing factor, said the ICBC road safety and community coordinator during the campaign kick off. Colleen Woodger added that the goal is to educate B.C. drivers about the risks associated with high-risk behaviour and enforcing road safety regulations.

“We continue to focus our enforcement on the top three causes that lead to serious collisions in this province: speeding, impaired driving and distracted driving,” Anastasiades said.

