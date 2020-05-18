Saanich councillors oppose development variance due to loss of trees

‘We cannot lose anymore biodiversity,’ councillor says

Two Saanich councillors stood alone opposing a development variance permit application that requires cutting down protected trees.

On May 11, seven of nine council members approved the variance to allow a three-lot subdivision at 2576 Arbutus Rd. The request called for variances in lot depth and building setbacks requiring the removal of 29 protected trees.

Couns. Judy Brownoff and Nathalie Chambers voted against the variance as they both felt smaller homes would better suit the lots and spare more protected trees.

Currently, there are 102 trees on the property identified through a construction impact assessment and tree preservation plan as being mostly Grand fir, Western Red Cedar, Pacific yew, arbutus, Garry oak and Douglas fir – which Chambers noted is an at-risk species.

While she and Brownoff acknowledged that based on the zoning of the property, the owner is within their right to build large dwellings, they both felt council could have negotiated for smaller homes to spare more trees.

“Variances are a leverage tool that council has to negotiate the best deal for the taxpayer, wildlife and public interest,” Chambers said, adding it’s not uncommon for councils to ask for smaller houses as a condition of a variance.

“[Developers] have got to get creative on these sites to be true to climate change,” Brownoff said. She pointed out that it was “unfortunate” the developer didn’t look at shrinking the homes to avoid the removal of protected trees and re-position them away from the road – possibly avoiding variances entirely.

“It would have had less of an impact on the natural environment,” she added.

Brownoff pointed out that council didn’t hear a lot of opposition from neighbours about the development but she expects complaints to come in when trees start coming down.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Two Saanich councillors opposed a development variance permit application as it required the removal of protected trees. (Proposed subdivision plans by Adapt Design)

Previous story
Parking spots open again at Willows Beach
Next story
Retired defence chief defends Snowbirds’ ‘fantastic’ Tutor jets

Just Posted

Greater Victoria performer does ‘lawn tour’ for neighbourhood 7 p.m. shows

Stephanie Greaves started in Oak Bay and can’t keep up with requests

Safe consumption plays critical part in Victoria’s temporary homeless shelters

So far, four hotels have been secured, along with 50 spots in the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Saanich councillors oppose development variance due to loss of trees

‘We cannot lose anymore biodiversity,’ councillor says

Residents of Victoria, Esquimalt can now get police checks online

VicPD offers new system for residents to use from their own home

Oak Bay’s newest officer a familiar face around town

Ex-Calgary cop now patrolling Tweed City

B.C. pilots organize memorial flight to honour Snowbirds after fatal crash

Flight will honour Capt. Jennifer Casey who was killed in the crash

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Many retail stores have opened up, as have provincial parks

SOOKE GARDEN CLUB: apples, pears, plums – and more

Hardy subtropical fruit trees find home on Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Car collectors come out in droves for drive through Fort Langley

A ‘spontaneous’ drive replaces annual May Day Parade, suprising village residents and shoppers alike

UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Second person on board has serious but not life threatening injuries

Could the COVID-19 pandemic mean the end of the traditional buffet?

Experts are asking events and restaurants to stay away from buffet-style meals

Virus interrupts St. Helens eruption anniversary plans

Several agencies are presenting talks and experiences online in lieu of in-person events

Canadians’ worries shift from healthcare to social isolation as time goes on: StatsCan

Social restrictions are taking a toll on Canadians, surveys show

Most Read