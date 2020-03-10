Saanich driver stikes Telus utility pole, tree on Wilkinson Road Tuesday morning

A Saanich driver struck a utility pole on Wilkinson Road near the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre early Tuesday morning, resulting in road closures.
The driver of a Nissan Rogue struck a Telus pole around 5:15 a.m. on March 10, explained Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich of the Saanich Police Department. After tipping the pole, the driver collided with a tree further down the street before coming to a stop.
Kowalewich confirmed that the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and that police do not suspect that drugs or alcohol were a factor. While there were no reported injuries as a result of the collision, he said a health emergency may have been the cause of the incident. Police are still investigating.
Police kept the stretch of road closed until Telus crews could come by to repair the utility pole and clean up, Kowalewich said. Normal traffic resumed in the area around 10 a.m.
@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.