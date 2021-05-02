(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich extends public-free council meetings through July 30

New option for video participation in meetings working well, mayor says

Public-free council meetings will continue into the summer in Saanich.

A provincial order implemented in June 2020 under the Emergency Program Act allows municipal governments to conduct meetings electronically while ensuring residents can participate in other ways. The province extended restrictions on gatherings and Saanich followed suit, keeping the public out of council chambers until July.

Saanich is conducting meetings with options for residents to call or write in to share their thoughts on agenda items and watch meetings via livestream.

READ ALSO: Public input resumes at Saanich council following lengthy suspension due to pandemic

On April 19, Saanich began to conduct meetings over Microsoft Teams. Mayor Fred Haynes said the format seems to be working well as it allows residents to see all the council members while they conduct business, and participate in public input and open forum by video.

Council is looking forward to getting back to full public engagement once the provincial health officer deems it to be safe to do so, Haynes said.

READ ALSO: Victoria COVID-19 survivor running half marathon to give back

Do you have a story tip? Email: devon.bidal@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusDistrict of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Action needed to end anti-Black racism in public service: advocates
Next story
Our Place campaign puts Greater Victoria’s youth in the picture

Just Posted

Ford Preston, 12, is collecting gently used sports equipment to make sure every youth is able to participate, no matter the price. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
12-year-old lacrosse player on a mission to make sure everyone can play sports

Ford Preston is collecting gently used equipment to be distributed to youth on the West Shore

Ian Bruce, executive coordinator of the Peninsula Streams Society, holds up a pan filled with sand and gravel from Tryon Beach in North Saanich. It serves as a nursery for surf smelt and Pacific sand lance, also known as needlefish. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
North Saanich’s Tryon beach is a biological gold mine

Beach serves as a productive breeding ground for fish crucial for birds and large animals

Construction crews work on the new fine arts wing at the rear of St. Andrew’s Regional High School in Saanich. (YouTube/St. Andrew’s Regional High School)
School builds for fine arts programs at Saanich school

New wing part of ongoing improvements at St. Andrew’s Regional High School

Victoria artist Elfrida Schragen’s Admired Youth portrait of Asiyah Robinson. (Courtesy Elfrida Schragen)
Our Place campaign puts Greater Victoria’s youth in the picture

Elfrida Schragen painting portraits of young leaders to raise funds for Victoria’s most vulnerable

(Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich extends public-free council meetings through July 30

New option for video participation in meetings working well, mayor says

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

St. John’s Ambulance offered three tips for Emergency Preparedness Week. (St. John’s Ambulance photo)
St. John’s Ambulance offers 3 tips for Emergency Preparedness Week

The week takes place May 2-8 in Canada

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

Abbotsford's Jake Virtanen has stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament after recent sexual assault allegations came to light. (File photo)
Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

Archway Community Services announces he will no longer be host of event after allegations

Every day, boxes of unsalable food gets donated from grocery stores, reducing the amount of food that goes to the landfill. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Keeping food out of Vancouver Island landfills just might save the planet

Food waste is a large contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and it doesn’t have to be

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The team released a statement Saturday saying it ‘does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously’

Most Read