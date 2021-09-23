Saanich firefighter raises more than $25,000 for ALS with 24-hour ride

Avid cyclist Ian Duncan of the Saanich Fire Department has so far raised far more than his $10,000 goal for ALS research and patient care. He completed his 24-hour fundraiser ride on Sept. 20. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Ian Duncan of the Saanich Fire Department cycled for 24 hours straight to raise awareness for ALS, because his dad was diagnosed earlier this year with the neurological disease.

Duncan began his ride at 6 p.m. Monday (Sept. 20) at the Victoria International Airport and finished at the Jubilee Playpark (Sept. 21) the following evening, having ridden a total of 594 kilometres.

With support from the Saanich Firefighters Charitable Foundation, Duncan hoped to raise at least $10,000 but far surpassed that goal by raising more than $25,000.

“My dad was super proud – I think I’ve only ever seen him cry once before this, he was pretty choked up to see all of the support,” he said.

The avid cyclist who decided to couple his love of active transportation with fundraising for the ALS Society of BC. Sixty per cent of the funds will go to patients and the care that they need, and the other 40 per cent will go toward research into ALS, said Duncan.

To donate, visit saanichfirefighters.com/charitable-foundation. The link will remain open until the end of September, said Duncan.

