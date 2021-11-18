Saanich firefighters clean up after attending a structure fire on Ralph Street on Thursday afternoon (Nov. 18). (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Saanich firefighters quickly extinguish deck, storage fire

Crews called to 600-block of Ralph Street on Thursday afternoon

Saanich fire is investigating after quickly dousing a fire on Ralph street Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 600 block for a structure fire, and asked drivers to avoid the area. Around 3:45 p.m. the department alerted residents that firefighters had contained the fire to a deck and storage area.

No injuries were reported and the cause of fire is under investigation.

In all 18 firefighters responded on three enginges, one ladder truck and the rescue unit.

