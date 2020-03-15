The District of Saanich approves concept to make West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake/Sparton Road intersection a signalled intersection. (Saanich/McElhanney Consulting Services)

Saanich gives green light for new intersection concept

Construction for light-controlled intersection starts fall 2020

Rural Saanich residents can expect a safer commute as the District of Saanich moves forward with a new light-controlled intersection concept at the West Saanich Road, Prospect Lake Road and Sparton Road intersection. The new concept comes after a group of rural Saanich residents, Livable Roads for Rural Saanich voiced their concerns to the Saanich Council.

In June 2018, the public heard from the group that several rural roads in the northwestern corner of Saanich, including Prospect Lake Road, were never designed to handle the speed, volume or size of traffic currently seen.

The West Saanich Road intersection has been notorious for causing road issues among residents and motorists as it lacks proper bike lanes and sidewalks.

ALSO READ: Province invites Saanich to take part in road safety pilot project

The district chose the new traffic light after a call for public input in November 2019. The initial consultation for the intersection improvement gave residents a choice between a traffic light and a roundabout. According to an engineering report, the traffic light could cost the district $1.6 million, while a roundabout could potentially cost $1.7 million.

A total of 231 residents responded to the district and recommended further changes to the intersection concept. The intersection research memo speculates that although a roundabout would cut down on car emissions, surveyors opted for a traffic-light controlled intersection due to a familiarity with a light-controlled concept.

Among a new traffic light, the district will also add a wider concrete path, 13 angled parking spots on Sparton Road, additional parking in front of Prospect Lake Park, a cycling lane that would allow cyclists to merge onto Sparton Road and improved crosswalks.

ALSO READ: Saanich seeks feedback proposed West Saanich/Prospect Lake upgrades

The district believes that the new traffic signal will improve traffic by limiting the impacts to the surrounding businesses and create a safer area for pedestrians and cyclists.

Construction is set to begin in fall 2020.

-Files from Devon Bidal and Wolf Depner

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

