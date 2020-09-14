Saanich’s newly appointed Housing Strategy task force will begin developing the municipality’s new approach to housing issues on Sept. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Housing Strategy task force to start tackling the issue this month

Task force hopes to meet more than seven times before new year hits

Saanich’s Housing Strategy task force is ready to get to work.

In June, council finalized the terms of reference for its housing strategy and voted to establish a task force of community stakeholders to develop the plan. On Sept. 24, the group meets for the first time at municipal hall – while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols – to begin the process of developing a preliminary housing strategy.

The task force’s 17 members – joined by two members of council and the mayor – were appointed by council on Aug. 24 and were initially scheduled to attend their first meeting on Sept. 17, said Coun. Zac de Vries, chair of the task force. That introductory meeting was delayed as lining up a facilitator took longer than expected.

The first meeting takes place in person, which de Vries feels is important as “the group is going to be working really hard together” and need to get to know one another for “effective” collaboration. Future meetings will be a hybrid of electronic and in-person meetings.

After meeting one another and going over the terms of reference, the task force will begin the work of “taking a critical look at Saanich’s housing context and policies” and strategies for improvement, de Vries explained. The goal is to have at least seven meetings before the end of January. The end result will be a preliminary housing strategy report submitted to council for consideration. The public would have an opportunity to weigh-in at that time.

De Vries is hopeful the fresh approach to housing in Saanich will be successful. Individual task force members will be announced shortly will two positions yet to be filled: the Capital Regional District representative and the First Nations representative.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of SaanichHousing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Family of four, focus of Saanich police missing persons case, claims they aren’t missing
Next story
COVID-19 skill loss will hurt global economic output for rest of century: survey

Just Posted

Unemployment in Greater Victoria remains near historic highs

Economist warns of sluggish job growth in the future

COVID-19 skill loss will hurt global economic output for rest of century: survey

About one in seven Canadian students satisfied with transition toward online learning

Saanich Housing Strategy task force to start tackling the issue this month

Task force hopes to meet more than seven times before new year hits

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

UPDATED: Family of four, focus of Saanich police missing persons case, claims they aren’t missing

Saanich police confirm family was never classified as ‘missing’

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

Doodle was created by Canadian artist Lynn Scurfield

QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

Frog tunnels installed near Tofino to keep amphibians safe while hopping under highway

Three new tunnels installed in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

UPDATE: Grizzly bear will not be relocated after hiker 36, bit in ‘defensive attack’ near Pemberton

No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say

Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose ‘very high risk’ for air quality in B.C.

Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors

Vancouver Island Lotto 6/49 ticket worth big bucks

Someone smiling after Saturday, Sept. 12 draw

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

Most Read