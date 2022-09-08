Saanich infrastructure, transportation upgrades to get rolling along Gorge Road

Work on storm drains and transportation improvements expected to take 14 months

The District of Saanich has announced it will begin work on a substantial storm drain replacement and active transportation improvement project along Gorge Road West this fall.

Despite unavoidable delays during the procurement of the contractor, construction is currently set to get underway the week of Sept. 19.

“We have experienced a very busy construction market with longer than anticipated lead times for materials,” District of Saanich director of engineering Harley Machielse wrote in a statement to Black Press Media. “This has a domino effect that has created a delay to start times and construction schedules.”

Taking place between Admirals and Tillicum roads, approximately 1,500 metres of storm drain pipes, eight drainage outfalls to the Gorge Waterway and all storm drain house connections will be replaced. The current storm drain pipes are in poor condition and haven’t been replaced for many years, according to the district.

A significant portion of the project will also include the installation of a bi-directional protected cycling track on the south side of the road and improvements made to existing pedestrian infrastructure along the road’s north side, in accordance with Saanich’s Active Transportation Plan.

As part of these upgrades, improvements to the existing west and eastbound bus stops on Gorge Road will be made as well.

Construction is expected to last 14 months with Gorge Road being reduced to single-lane traffic for much of its duration. Businesses in the area, however, will remain open and accessible the entire time.

“I am delighted to see work begin on these much-needed infrastructure and active transportation improvements,” said Mayor Fred Haynes in a release. “This is the first stage of our larger project to extend protected bike lanes the entire length of the Gorge eventually meeting up with the City of Victoria once their side is complete.”

For more information about the infrastructure and transportation upgrades project, visit saanich.ca/gorgeupgrade.

