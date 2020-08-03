B.C. Used Oil Recycling Centres across the province collected more than 50 million litres of oil, and three million litres of antifreeze last year. The Hartland Landfill is local residents’ place to dispose of such products. (Courtesy B.C. Used Oil Management Association)

Saanich landfill gets used oil and antifreeze dropoff centre upgrades

BC Used Oil Management Association oversees upgrades, two new facilities in province

Backyard mechanics and professionals can take advantage of upgraded facilities at Hartland Landfill when it comes to recycling used oil and antifreeze, oil filters and oil and antifreeze containers.

The more “environmentally safe” infrastructure at Hartland is part of a number of improvements made around the province in the past three months by the BC Used Oil Management Association. The not-for-profit group oversaw upgrades to seven centres around B.C., and installed new return collection facilities in New Hazelton and Keremeos.

Dropping off used oil and antifreeze and containers at Hartland is free to Greater Victoria residents.

ALSO READ: Victoria landfill commercial access shift would have major impact: CRD director

“The Return Collection Facility infrastructure grants that businesses and municipalities received from BCUOMA provided them with a 10-foot or 20-foot modified sea container, and 1,100- to 2,200-litre tanks. These new and upgraded used oil recycling facilities will ensure the responsible collection and management of used oil, antifreeze, filters and containers,” said association CEO David Lawes in a release.

Used oil can be refined into new lubricating oil, which can be used by any vehicle maintenance facility, vehicle owners machinery maintenance operations. The metal in oil filters can also be recycled for use in such products as rebar, nails and wire. Plastic oil and antifreeze containers are recycled into such things as new oil containers, flowerpots, pipe, guardrails and patio furniture.

For a list of products recyclable at the Hartland Landfill, visit crd.bc.ca/service/waste-recycling, click on the Hartland Landfill, then Public Drop-Off Area. To find out more about used oil recycling in B.C., visit bcusedoil.com.

ALSO READ: Security camera catches man illegally dumping garbage near Prospect Lake in Saanich

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Recycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alleged impaired driver sparks small wildfire near Lytton after crash: B.C. RCMP
Next story
Saanich Peninsula plugs into EV ownership

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Kids, parents cool off at Langford splash park

Centennial Park is home to a popular water feature

Saanich landfill gets used oil and antifreeze dropoff centre upgrades

BC Used Oil Management Association oversees upgrades, two new facilities in province

Saanich woman completes 10 marathons, raises double her initial goal amount

Over $20,000 raised for Victoria Hospitals Foundation

Colwood man to ride 400 kilometres to fight kids cancer

Man riding for a beloved family member who died from leukemia at 13-years-old

UPDATED: Missing 25-year-old Saanich woman found Saturday

Yuhan Jin thought to be travelling by foot or bus, carrying two suitcases

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Wild blank Canucks 3-0 to take early NHL play-in series lead

Stalock shuts down Vancouver in opener

Alleged impaired driver sparks small wildfire near Lytton after crash: B.C. RCMP

Good Samaritans prevented the blaze from getting out of control

Travel restrictions inspiring co-operation in border communities

Small border towns are asking for exemption to travel ban

B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Software allows users to visualize what a mountain might look like if the trees on its slopes were logged

Woman arrested near Nanaimo beach after alleged road rage incidents

37-year-old woman facing charges including assault, assaulting a police officer, impaired driving

All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the RCMP officers involved of wrongdoing

Leave your deets when dining: Restaurants taking personal info to trace COVID-19

Health officials say indoor dining presents a higher risk

Raptors kneel for both American and Canadian anthems ahead of tipoff

Majority of players have substituted their names on the backs of their jerseys with racial and social justice messages

Most Read