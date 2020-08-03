Saanich landfill gets used oil and antifreeze dropoff centre upgrades

Backyard mechanics and professionals can take advantage of upgraded facilities at Hartland Landfill when it comes to recycling used oil and antifreeze, oil filters and oil and antifreeze containers.
The more “environmentally safe” infrastructure at Hartland is part of a number of improvements made around the province in the past three months by the BC Used Oil Management Association. The not-for-profit group oversaw upgrades to seven centres around B.C., and installed new return collection facilities in New Hazelton and Keremeos.
Dropping off used oil and antifreeze and containers at Hartland is free to Greater Victoria residents.
Used oil can be refined into new lubricating oil, which can be used by any vehicle maintenance facility, vehicle owners machinery maintenance operations. The metal in oil filters can also be recycled for use in such products as rebar, nails and wire. Plastic oil and antifreeze containers are recycled into such things as new oil containers, flowerpots, pipe, guardrails and patio furniture.
For a list of products recyclable at the Hartland Landfill, visit crd.bc.ca/service/waste-recycling. To find out more about used oil recycling in B.C., visit bcusedoil.com.
Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.