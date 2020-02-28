Saanich launches new tool to help residents learn about the budget

On March 3, the District of Saanich will launch a new budget education tool to coincide with the first budget meeting. On Thursday, Feb. 27 the District released its 2020 to 2024 financial plan online.

The draft financial plan is based on guidelines adopted by council last summer and includes the municipalitsy’s annual budget and the proposed 2020 Saanich Police and Greater Victoria Public Library budgets.

Saanich will hold six budget meetings from now until April with the first meeting March 3. At the open Committee of the Whole meetings, Saanich residents are welcome to share their feedback with council during the public input sections.

Saanich’s online budget education tool is available for all residents to explore and learn. The real time results allow residents to see how budget changes could impact their property taxes.

“We invite all Saanich residents to be curious and educate themselves about our financial planning process,” Mayor Fred Haynes said in an emailed statement. “The new tool is a handy way to see for yourself the factors council must consider when making critical funding decisions.”

