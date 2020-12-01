Armando Barbon stands near his piece titled Pure Energy. He donated the piece to Sidney, now a permanent part of that that community’s Seaside Sculpture Walk, now located in Beacon Park. The piece was one of two pieces that the ArtSea Community Arts Council added to the Seaside Sculpture Walk in partnership with the Town of Sidney. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Armando Barbon stands near his piece titled Pure Energy. He donated the piece to Sidney, now a permanent part of that that community’s Seaside Sculpture Walk, now located in Beacon Park. The piece was one of two pieces that the ArtSea Community Arts Council added to the Seaside Sculpture Walk in partnership with the Town of Sidney. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Saanich Peninsula arts society responds to pandemic with budget, program changes

COVID-19 forced ArtSea to make significant changes to 2020 budget

COVID-19 forced a local arts organization to significantly revise its budget.

The public heard on Nov. 23 that ArtSea Community Arts Council cut its original revenue projections from from $204,838 to $78,773 after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Corresponding expenses dropped from $191,4023 to $62,258.

The figures appeared in a presentation Kirsten Norris, the organization’s communications coordinator, to Sidney council.

Like so many organizations, the pandemic forced the ArtSea to cancel or postpone many programs and initiatives planned before the pandemic. Measures included the immediate closure of the ArtSea Gallery and subsequent layoff of the society’s administrator and coordinator. The gallery re-opened on Sept. 4.

Looking on the revenue side, programming revenues dropped to seven per cent from 40 per cent of total revenues as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Sidney Fine Art Show and loss of the rental revenue during the closure of the ArtSea Gallery.

Revenue from grants, donations and sponsorships also fell, dropping to 10 per cent of revenue from a typical share of 18 per cent. COVID-relief funds supplied a 12 per cent supplement, the public heard.

RELATED: Donated sculpture in Sidney’s Beacon Park a testament to perseverance

“ArtSea will continue to seek pandemic related government assistance available to the arts and culture sector, including new grant programs and employee payroll assistance,” the report read.

Ultimately, support from the society’s municipal partners and the province accounts for almost 75 of the funds, with Sidney and North Saanich combining for a total of 45 per cent.

But if the pandemic reduced the society’s revenue with corresponding cuts on the expense side, the public also heard the society either revised existing programs to fit pandemic protocols or created new ones such as the program that encouraged the community to honour veterans with hand-painted rocks for Remembrance Day.

“Since March, ArtSea has invested countless hours to present new or adapted programs that provide a safe and healthy way to participate in arts and culture, and create a sense of community connection,” it reads.

RELATED: Avalanche of rocks painted with poppies in Sidney show support for veteran

Perhaps the most visible achievement this year is the ongoing revitalization of the sculpture walk with the addition of two works, in partnership with the town.

These additions included the purchase of the piece called The Keeper, a five-ton sandstone block created by Vancouver-based artist Ronald T. Crawford standing near the Sidney-to-Anacortes ferry terminal. Greater Victoria sculptor Armando Barbon also donated a bronze sculpture titled Pure Energy to the sculpture walk.

The public also heard that the society has an agreement with Sidney to purchase of Eye of the Ocean in 2021.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
What’s going on with marine mammals in Vancouver waterways?
Next story
Electoral area director ‘almost speechless’ as Juan de Fuca receives small amount of COVID bailout money

Just Posted

The BCCDC has added Air Canada Jazz flight 8081 on Nov. 26 to its flight exposure list. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
New COVID-19 exposure on flight from Vancouver to Victoria

Rows four to 10 on Air Canada Jazz flight 8081 on Nov. 26 were exposed

Port Renfrew lies within the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area. Could the town be B.C.’s next municipality? CRD director Mike Hicks is considering it. (File - Portrenfrew.com)
Electoral area director ‘almost speechless’ as Juan de Fuca receives small amount of COVID bailout money

Now Mike Hicks mulls municipality status

Artist David Hunwick's Eye of the Ocean is featured in Sidney's Seaside Sculpture Walk. Following an agreement with the Township of Sidney, the ArtSea Community Arts Council will be taking over administration and revitalization of the local walk. (Township of Sidney)
Saanich Peninsula arts society responds to pandemic with budget, program changes

COVID-19 forced ArtSea to make significant changes to 2020 budget

The president and chief executive officer of BC Ferries promises additional reviews to help sustain BC Ferries. (Black Press Media File)
BC Ferries to review expenditures following 43 per cent passenger drop in 2020

Promise from CEO follows new figures showing significant decline in passengers

Local MLA Adam Olsen, a member of the Tsartlip Nation, here seen before the 2020 provincial election, said a new report finding “widespread systemic racism against Indigenous people” in the provincial health care system does not surprise Indigenous people. (Hansard TV)
MLA, Tsartlip member says ‘silo’ approach won’t work dealing with racism in health care

Adam Olsen calls for comprehensive approach in dealing with systemic racism

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

The CVRD will reconsider its policies on fireworks after receiving complaints. (File photo)
Cowichan Valley Regional District considers options for fireworks after complaints

Distict only allows fireworks on Halloween and New Year’s Eve, with a permit

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians aren’t currently worried that people in other countries might get a COVID-19 vaccine first. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Canadians not worried other countries will get COVID-19 vaccine first: poll

Forty-one per cent of respondents say they want the vaccine to be mandatory for all Canadians

On Monday morning (Nov. 30) a tree fell during a windstorm at the Sand Pebbles Inn, damaging a canopy and crushing a vehicle. (Valerie Baker photo)
Tree tumbles during heavy winds, crushes car at inn in Qualicum Beach

‘It sounded just like an earthquake’

Fossil finds at Mt. Stephen. (Photo: Sarah Fuller/Parks Canada)
Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

Climb high in the alpine and trace your family tree back millions of years – to our ocean ancestors

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Mask fundraiser helps make children’s wishes come true

From Black Press Media + BraveFace – adult, youth and kid masks support Make-A-Wish Foundation

Most Read