The mass immunization site at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre closed Sunday, Aug. 22, as Island Health shifts resources toward smaller sites. Clarence Bolt of Sidney, 69, here seen in the spring, was among those who received their shots. (Black Press Media File)

The mass immunization site at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre closed Sunday, Aug. 22, as Island Health shifts resources toward smaller sites. Clarence Bolt of Sidney, 69, here seen in the spring, was among those who received their shots. (Black Press Media File)

Saanich Peninsula tops Island Health for vaccination rates, second in B.C.

Mass vaccination site at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre closed

Saanich Peninsula residents now have to travel to the Victoria Conference Centre to receive vaccinations against COVID-19 after the closure of the mass vaccination sites at Sidney’s Mary Winspear on Aug. 29.

Andrew Leyne, a spokesperson for Island Health, said the closure reflects a shift away from mass vaccination sites to smaller sites.

“The vaccine is still available,” he said, adding that mass vaccination sites are not longer needed.

The Victoria Conference Centre vaccination site close Sept. 30. “And after that (Saanich Peninsula residents) can go to the Victoria Health Unit on Cook Street. And if they are out and about, there are other health unit sites available.”

The Sidney facility opened on March 15.

RELATED: LETTER: Vaccination clinic well organized

As of Aug. 17, 91 per cent of eligible individuals in the Saanich Peninsula area had received at least one dose, while 84 per cent had received both doses.

“This is the highest in Island Health and second highest in the province,” he said.

As of Aug. 19, 81 per cent of eligible residents in Island Health have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 74 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Widening work closes popular pedestrian, cyclist path in Oak Bay
Next story
Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission

Just Posted

Anita Saikail stands at the intersection of Dunford Road and Henry Eng Place where a crosswalk will be installed, thanks to her letter to city council. The 62-year-old with diverse abilities finds crossing the street here dangerous and scary. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Anxious pedestrian asks for a crosswalk, Langford listens

The mass immunization site at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre closed Sunday, Aug. 22, as Island Health shifts resources toward smaller sites. Clarence Bolt of Sidney, 69, here seen in the spring, was among those who received their shots. (Black Press Media File)
Saanich Peninsula tops Island Health for vaccination rates, second in B.C.

Welcome Park in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Widening work closes popular pedestrian, cyclist path in Oak Bay

Veteran Jamie Hammond at the Afghanistan war memorial in Victoria. All was not for naught, and only time will tell how the latest changes in that country will play out, he said. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Victoria veteran says Canadians should take pride in work done in Afghanistan