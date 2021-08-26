Saanich Peninsula tops Island Health for vaccination rates, second in B.C.

The mass immunization site at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre closed Sunday, Aug. 22, as Island Health shifts resources toward smaller sites. Clarence Bolt of Sidney, 69, here seen in the spring, was among those who received their shots. (Black Press Media File)

Saanich Peninsula residents now have to travel to the Victoria Conference Centre to receive vaccinations against COVID-19 after the closure of the mass vaccination sites at Sidney’s Mary Winspear on Aug. 29.

Andrew Leyne, a spokesperson for Island Health, said the closure reflects a shift away from mass vaccination sites to smaller sites.

“The vaccine is still available,” he said, adding that mass vaccination sites are not longer needed.

The Victoria Conference Centre vaccination site close Sept. 30. “And after that (Saanich Peninsula residents) can go to the Victoria Health Unit on Cook Street. And if they are out and about, there are other health unit sites available.”

The Sidney facility opened on March 15.

As of Aug. 17, 91 per cent of eligible individuals in the Saanich Peninsula area had received at least one dose, while 84 per cent had received both doses.

“This is the highest in Island Health and second highest in the province,” he said.

As of Aug. 19, 81 per cent of eligible residents in Island Health have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 74 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses.

