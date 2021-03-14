Saanich has installed Leading Pedestrian Interval crosswalks at 15 intersections in the municipality and plans to have installed 15 more by 2023. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich) The District of Saanich plans to have installed 30 Leading Pedestrian Interval crosswalks by 2023 (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)

Saanich has installed Leading Pedestrian Interval crosswalks at 15 intersections in the municipality and plans to have installed 15 more by 2023. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich) The District of Saanich plans to have installed 30 Leading Pedestrian Interval crosswalks by 2023 (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)

Saanich plans for 30 pedestrian-priority crosswalks by 2023

Leading Pedestrian Intervals give crosswalk users head-start on traffic

Pedestrian-priority crosswalks have been installed at 15 intersections in the District of Saanich and the municipality plans to bring that total to 30 by 2023.

Anyone making their way around Saanich on foot or by bike may have already encountered the district’s new Leading Pedestrian Interval (LPI) crosswalks which give active transportation users a head-start on traffic.

With LPIs, the crossing signal comes a few seconds before drivers get a green light so the individual can get well into the crosswalk before the vehicles move, which makes them more visible and therefore safer, explained district spokesperson Adam Flint. LPIs were among the safety improvement recommendations in Saanich’s Active Transportation Plan.

READ ALSO: Saanich adds new pedestrian priority crosswalks to busy intersections

What started as a pilot project in the fall of 2019 with the first LPI installed at Cedar Hill Cross Road and Braefoot Road/Harrop Road, has since expanded to 14 other intersections across Saanich.

Saanich intersections with LPIs include:

  1. Cedar Hill Cross at Braefoot/Epsom
  2. Quadra at Reynolds
  3. Quadra at Beckwith
  4. Quadra at Chatterton
  5. Quadra at Lily
  6. Chatterton at Emily Carr
  7. Cordova Bay at Sayward
  8. Wilkinson/Santa Rosa at Helmcken
  9. Blenkinsop at Tattersall
  10. West Saanich at Elk Lake
  11. Carey at Ravine
  12. Cedar Hill and Derby
  13. Cloverdale at Oak
  14. Admirals at Gorge
  15. Royal Oak at Lochside

Bicycle-priority signals have also been installed at Lochside Regional Trail crossings to give cyclists extra time to cross.

READ ALSO: Two bids get in under the buzzer for Saanich arena slab replacement

With more than a dozen LPIs up and running, the district’s engineering department is setting its sights on 15 more crosswalks.

By the end of 2023, Saanich plans to install LPIs at:

  1. Carey at Ralph
  2. Interurban at Marigold
  3. Glanford at Agnes
  4. McKenzie at Nelthorpe
  5. Shelbourne at the University Heights Mall
  6. West Saanich Rd. at the Royal Oak Shopping Centre
  7. Shelbourne at Pear
  8. McKenzie at Saanich
  9. Burnside at Harriet
  10. Wilkinson at Mann
  11. Burnside at Helmcken
  12. Glanford at Mann
  13. West Saanich at Interurban
  14. Cedar Hill Cross Rd. at Blenkinsop
  15. Tillicum at Carey

For updates on the LPI project, visit the Getting Around page at saanich.ca.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria’s Craigdarroch Castle kitchen area being restored to pre-1919 state
Next story
Couple hopes for open borders to make transatlantic balloon flight from New Brunswick

Just Posted

A craft dollhouse created by former Esquimalt residents Kay and Gordie Hodgson during the mid to late 1900s will soon find a new home at Miniature World. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Esquimalt woman passing on heirloom craft dollhouse to Miniature World

Couple constructed dollhouse to smallest detail, from working electrical to hand-stitched carpets

Saanich has installed Leading Pedestrian Interval crosswalks at 15 intersections in the municipality and plans to have installed 15 more by 2023. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich) The District of Saanich plans to have installed 30 Leading Pedestrian Interval crosswalks by 2023 (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)
Saanich plans for 30 pedestrian-priority crosswalks by 2023

Leading Pedestrian Intervals give crosswalk users head-start on traffic

Craigdarroch Castle (Black Press Media File Photo)
Victoria’s Craigdarroch Castle kitchen area being restored to pre-1919 state

The castle’s $288,000 restoration is funded by the province and B.C. Heritage

Colwood is looking to construct multiple new sidewalks around the city. Priority locations were discussed at the March 1 committee of the whole meeting, and a list of street sections were recommended. (Photo courtesy of City of Colwood)
Colwood plans for multiple new sidewalks

List of sidewalk projects to be discussed at a future council meeting, public input to be included

Victoria police are transitioning to a new bike registry system that will allow them to reallocate their resources. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police ask people to register bikes with new app

Cyclists can upload photos and post if their bike’s been stolen

Air Canada airplanes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘One of our finer moments:’ Pandemic led to massive scramble to get Canadians home

A total of 62,580 Canadian travellers were brought home from 109 countries

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
B.C.’s wildfire season begins with two suspected human-caused wildfires in the interior

The wildfire near Penticton, and another near Kamloops, are B.C.’s first of 2021

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The province’s COVID-19 vaccine age-based rollout continues and is being expanded to include other sectors of the population including healthcare workers. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

Average daily deaths have fallen as vaccinations continue

Raymond Salgado gets a chance to see and hear Demi Lovato’s reaction to his cover of her song Sober. (Glamour image/YouTube)
Demi Lovato loves Vancouver Island singer’s cover version of her song

Lantzville’s Raymond Salgado spotlighted in Glamour magazine video feature

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor celebrating 105th birthday

Vernon’s Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

British Columbians who have been enjoying takeout beer, wine and liquor will now be able to order the service permanently – thanks to regulations implemented Friday by the province. (Pexels.com/Engin Akyurt)
B.C. now permanently allows takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

The change was made Friday, at the recommendation of industry professionals

Most Read