Saanich police ask residents to be cautious after forced entry into home in Gordon Head

Details are scarce, but Saanich police are asking residents in Gordon Head to be vigilant after a suspect forced their way into a residence in the neighbourhood in the late afternoon Tuesday.

The homeowner answered the door around 5 p.m. and as they opened it, someone reportedly forced their way inside and confronted the owner, an elderly man. The suspect fled the home in an unknown direction, and no information on whether anything was stolen was immediately available.

The homeowner did, however, sustain minor, non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Saanich Police Department Major Crime Unit are investigating, gathering information and evidence and police are unaware yet of any motive for the break-in.

No description of the suspect was provided by police, but anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

