Saanich police confirm ‘missing’ family of four not missing but still sought

Police working to ‘ensure the safety of the children,’ officer says

On Saturday (Sept. 12), the Saanich Police Department said it was attempting to locate a local family that was believed to be travelling in B.C. or Alberta. According to police, Bradley Michael Cook, 42, Melissa Renee Trost, 40, and their two young children (ages two and four), had planned to return to Victoria on Sept. 4 but had not been seen.

In a written statement on Monday afternoon, Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich police, emphasized that the family was not missing but instead that police are working to confirm their whereabouts and “ensure the safety of the children.”

“Over the weekend, Mr. Cook is believed to have contacted several media agencies explaining that he and his family were not missing,” Anastasiades said.

READ ALSO: Family of four, focus of Saanich police missing persons case, claims they aren’t missing

Since calling on the public for information about the family’s location, Saanich police have received several tips from residents. Police are still seeking information to assist with the investigation.

“The focus of this matter continues to be on the safety and well-being of the children, whom we believe are in the care of Bradley Cook and Melissa Trost,” he said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department