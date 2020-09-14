Saanich police confirm ‘missing’ family of four not missing but still sought

Police working to ‘ensure the safety of the children,’ officer says

On Saturday (Sept. 12), the Saanich Police Department said it was attempting to locate a local family that was believed to be travelling in B.C. or Alberta. According to police, Bradley Michael Cook, 42, Melissa Renee Trost, 40, and their two young children (ages two and four), had planned to return to Victoria on Sept. 4 but had not been seen.

In a written statement on Monday afternoon, Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich police, emphasized that the family was not missing but instead that police are working to confirm their whereabouts and “ensure the safety of the children.”

“Over the weekend, Mr. Cook is believed to have contacted several media agencies explaining that he and his family were not missing,” Anastasiades said.

READ ALSO: Family of four, focus of Saanich police missing persons case, claims they aren’t missing

Since calling on the public for information about the family’s location, Saanich police have received several tips from residents. Police are still seeking information to assist with the investigation.

“The focus of this matter continues to be on the safety and well-being of the children, whom we believe are in the care of Bradley Cook and Melissa Trost,” he said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police break up gathering of more than 50 people at University of Victoria over the weekend
Next story
MISSING: Victoria police seek 12-year-old last seen in North Park

Just Posted

CRD director says ongoing garbage dumping ‘disgraceful and pathetic’

Sooke woman tired of finding garbage bags on edge of property

School bus delays after SD62 overwhelmed by last-minute registrations

450 students signed up Friday alone, district to hire more drivers

MISSING: Victoria police seek 12-year-old last seen in North Park

Evelyn Fripp five foot tall and about 120 pounds with long hair, half dyed black, half purple

Saanich police confirm ‘missing’ family of four not missing but still sought

Police working to ‘ensure the safety of the children,’ officer says

Police break up gathering of more than 50 people at University of Victoria over the weekend

Saanich police say one 18-year-old was arrested, no charges or fines issued

B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

First death recorded in Northern Health over the weekend

VIDEO: Heavy delays as large-scale clean up of rail crash near Hope continues

At least 20 rail cars carrying potash derailed near Hope Monday morning

B.C. retirement home residents fight province’s visitor restrictions

Association launched to give Canada’s long-term care, senior home residents a voice

Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser won’t seek re-election

Fraser one of two MLAs to announce intentions as election rumours swirl in B.C.

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Dr. Henry says schools ‘perfectly safe’; BCTF urges teachers affected by smoke to take sick days

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

The Price is Right: 50 cash-hungry ‘contestants’ call B.C. RCMP to claim returned cash

North Vancouver RCMP dealt with onslaught of people trying to claim $2,600 cash as theirs

Tropical sea turtle found off Vancouver Island released to warmer waters

‘Berni Stranders’ is only the fourth olive ridley sea turtle recorded in B.C. waters

Here’s how you and your pet can stay safe from the wildfire smoke blanketing B.C.

Concentrations of fine particulate matter of of the southern half of B.C. have skyrocketed

Most Read