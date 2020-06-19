The Saanich police dive team worked with Totem Towing to pull a stolen vehicle out of Prospect Lake on June 19. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

Saanich police dive team pulls stolen vehicle from Prospect Lake

Police seeking witnesses

Saanich police spent Friday morning towing a stolen vehicle out of Prospect Lake.

On June 19, the Saanich Police Department’s dive team worked with Totem Towing to recover a black car submerged in the lake near the Echo Drive boat launch.

A swimmer came across the car on Thursday and reported it to police, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer.

Officers went out to investigate but the car wasn’t visible from the shore so the dive team got in the water to locate it, he explained.

The vehicle was reported stolen in March and when the team pulled it out of the water, it was covered in algae, Anastasiades said. He added that it had clearly been in the water for an extended period of time and was sitting just past a drop at the end of the boat launch so it had gone unnoticed.

The Saanich Fire Department was also called in to deal with a minor fluid spill.

The investigation is ongoing and police have been in contact with the owner of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Saanich Police Department non-emergency line at 250-479-4321 or, to report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Anastasiades expects there’s a “good chance somebody saw something” as it’s a high-traffic area.

Saanich Police Department

