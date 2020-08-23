Saanich police divers helped clear garbage from the Shawnigan Lake quarry after a training session. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

Saanich police divers clear trash from Shawnigan Lake quarry

Quarry closed to public, owners allows police team to train

A half a bike and a bundle of containers are among the trash the Saanich Police Department’s dive team pulled from the Shawnigan Lake quarry to thank the owners.

While the quarry is closed to the public, the owners have continued to allow police divers to train there, Saanich police explained in a social media post expressing gratitude.

“Cleaning up the lake is one way we can say thanks.”

READ ALSO: Shawnigan Lake quarry owners enforcing closure

On Aug. 19, Saanich police shared photos of dive team members posing next to a pile of items pulled from the water at Kingzett Lake – commonly known as the quarry – during a mid-August training session.

In July, the owners of the quarry, brothers Mark and Grant Dakus, closed the lake to visitors after more than a decade of letting the public use the property. The family is working with the Cowichan Valley Regional District to turn the property into a park.

