Saanich police are searching for the owners of two cameras recovered during a search warrant execution. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

Saanich police hits social media to reunite found cameras with owners

Both cameras recovered during May 7 search warrant

The Saanich Police Department released photos Friday in an effort to locate camera owners.

On May 22, police shared photos from cameras recovered during a search warrant execution in the 900-block of Cloverdale Avenue on May 7, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

The search led to the seizure of various stolen items including power tools, weapons and motorcycles and police have been working to locate the owners and return the items.

READ ALSO: Saanich police search for camera owner using selfie photo

The cameras were among the stolen items but police were unable to locate the owners using serial numbers as it seems they were never reported missing or stolen, Anastasiades said.

Saanich police now hope to find the owners by sharing select photos on social media. One photo shows a small dog and three people with their faces cropped out, the photo from the other camera shows a person hiking in a park wearing a blue raincoat, backpack and jeans.

Police aren’t sharing the brands of the recovered cameras as anyone who calls to claim them will be asked to identify the colour and brand, Anastasiades explained.

These are the second and third cameras that police have tried to reunite with owners this month. On May 14, Saanich police shared a selfie photo from another recovered camera on social media but so far have not heard from anyone claiming to own the camera or know the person in the photo, Anastasiades said.

READ ALSO: Saanich police return bike stolen more than three years ago

Valuables are often located by officers during ongoing duty or delivered to police by good Samaritans, he explained.

“We try our best to return everything we can,” but unclaimed items eventually go to auction, Anastasiades said.

When it comes to valuables like bikes and cameras, he recommends recording serial numbers in case the items go missing.

Anyone who recognizes the photos or the people in the photos is asked to call the Saanich Police Department non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

