Saanich police hot on the trail of ice cream thief

Store secruity camera captures image of suspect allegedly walking out with ice-cream treats

Saanich police are seeking an individual who allegedly stole various ice-cream treats from a grocery store in the 3100-block of Tillicum Road on March 13. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Facebook)

A Saanich ice cream thief won’t be receiving a warm welcome when police catch up with him.

Just before 7 p.m. on March 13, an individual allegedly left a grocery store in the 3100-block of Tillicum Road carrying numerous ice-cream treats that weren’t paid for.

The incident was reported to the Saanich Police Department, and Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has stepped in to help identify the suspect. On March 22, Crime Stoppers shared screen captures from the grocery store’s security cameras which show the suspect’s face and clothing.

The suspect appears to be wearing a black baseball cap with a yellow patch, a black hoodie, a green plaid shirt, a dark-coloured mask, grey sneakers and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-475-4321 or make an anonymous report to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at victoriacrimestoppers.com.

READ ALSO: Morning traffic snarl in Victoria caused by homicide investigation

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police Department