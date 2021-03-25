Saanich police hot on the trail of ice cream thief

A Saanich ice cream thief won’t be receiving a warm welcome when police catch up with him.
Just before 7 p.m. on March 13, an individual allegedly left a grocery store in the 3100-block of Tillicum Road carrying numerous ice-cream treats that weren’t paid for.
The incident was reported to the Saanich Police Department, and Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has stepped in to help identify the suspect. On March 22, Crime Stoppers shared screen captures from the grocery store’s security cameras which show the suspect’s face and clothing.
The suspect appears to be wearing a black baseball cap with a yellow patch, a black hoodie, a green plaid shirt, a dark-coloured mask, grey sneakers and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-475-4321 or make an anonymous report to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at victoriacrimestoppers.com.
@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.