A 12-foot aluminum boat found in the Gorge Waterway Feb. 12. (Courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

A 12-foot aluminum boat found in the Gorge Waterway Feb. 12. (Courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police looking for owner of boat found in Gorge Waterway

The aluminum boat was found tied to a private dock

The Saanich Police Department is looking for the owner of a boat found in the Gorge Waterway.

The 12-foot aluminum boat, which doesn’t have a registration number, was found tied to a resident’s dock the morning of Feb. 12. Saanich police arrived that afternoon to take the vessel, which will be held for 90 days, said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

He asked that anyone with information concerning the boat – from its owner to its purpose in the Gorge Waterway – call the Saanich Police Department at 1-250-475-4331.

READ ALSO: Death in Saanich spurs police watchdog investigation

READ ALSO: Saanich Police Board promotes from within to find new chief constable

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BoatingSaanich Police Department

Previous story
Canada brings in stronger sanctions after Russia strikes Ukraine
Next story
Lawsuit against Catholic church alleges woman was sexually assaulted at Vernon school

Just Posted

Members of Greater Victoria’s Ukrainian community at a solidarity gathering outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 24, less than a day after Russia’s military attacked Ukraine on multiple fronts. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Ukrainian community gathers in Victoria while fearing for loved ones amid Russian assault

A couple of tents in Beacon Hill Park in January 2020. The B.C. Supreme Court ruled Feb. 24 sheltering in the park is not allowed under the 1882 Trustee Act. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park cannot be used for sheltering, B.C. Supreme Court rules

Greater Victoria School District trustees Diane McNally and Rob Paynter have been censured by the board and suspended from their duties until October for misconduct relating to bullying and harassment complaints. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria trustees’ suspensions result of disparaging Twitter comments, board chair says

A 12-foot aluminum boat found in the Gorge Waterway Feb. 12. (Courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Saanich police looking for owner of boat found in Gorge Waterway