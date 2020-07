Cougar possibly seen in area of 4500-block of Chatterton Way

A cougar was possibly seen in the area of the 4500-block of Chatterton Way in Saanich Saturday. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Saanich Police Department is warning the public about a possible cougar sighting.

Police said a cougar was possibly seen in the vicinity of the 4500-block of Chatterton Way around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 4.

The B.C. Conservation Service has been notified and the Saanich Pound as well as Saanich police officers are in the area looking for the animal.

