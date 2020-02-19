Saanich Police say bubbling pavement poses no threat to public

A Saanich resident concerned over water coming out of cracked pavement on the intersection of Cedar Hill Road and Cedar Hill Cross Road filed a report with Saanich Police on Tuesday night.

According to Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for Saanich Police, a small amount of water was bubbling out of the cracked pavement, but there is no concern over public safety and traffic.

Someone from the Saanich public works team was on scene and is currently looking into the situation. Updates to follow.

